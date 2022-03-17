Japan's Renesas halts chip production at three plants after quake

TOKYO : Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Thursday that it had temporarily halted production at two semiconductor plants and partially stopped output at a third following a powerful quake in northeast Japan yesterday.

Among them is its advanced Naka plant in Ibaraki prefecture, which supplies chips to auto companies around the world that have already had to to curb output because of chip shortages.

Renesas did not say when production would restart.

