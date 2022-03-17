Logo
Japan's Renesas halts chip production at three plants after quake
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Renesas Electronics Corp's chip is pictured at the company's office in Tokyo, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

17 Mar 2022 11:35AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:35AM)
TOKYO : Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Thursday that it had temporarily halted production at two semiconductor plants and partially stopped output at a third following a powerful quake in northeast Japan yesterday.

Among them is its advanced Naka plant in Ibaraki prefecture, which supplies chips to auto companies around the world that have already had to to curb output because of chip shortages.

Renesas did not say when production would restart.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

