Japan's ruling party presses govt to boost oil subsidy
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

18 Feb 2022 04:06PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 04:06PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will consider additional steps to curb an increase in fuel prices, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

His comments came after lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party called for an increase in the subsidy for oil distributors.

The lawmakers submitted a proposal to Matsuno urging the government to substantially hike the subsidy of 5 yen ($0.0435) a litre to counter an increase in crude prices stemming partly from tension in Ukraine.

The government's subsidy scheme had already hit a ceiling of 5 yen this month.

($1=115.0600 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

