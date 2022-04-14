Japan's ruling party urges govt to boost aid to ease pain from fuel spike -draft

TOKYO : Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will urge the government to top up aid to soften the blow from rising fuel costs, including by adding jet fuel to the target for subsidies, a draft proposal obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The LDP will look into measures beyond the relief package currently being crafted by the government as rising raw material costs could persist and weigh on the economy, the draft proposal said.

The party's executives are expected to present the proposal to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)