Japan's ruling party urges jet fuel subsidies as part of government relief package

TOKYO: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will urge the government to top up aid to soften the blow from rising fuel costs, including by adding jet fuel to the target for subsidies, a draft proposal obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday (Apr 14).

The proposal also called for the launch of a fresh government discount campaign to promote tourism as vaccinations proceed and new COVID-19 infections subside, the draft showed.

"Developments regarding Ukraine are hard to predict and prices for various necessities are rising. We also need to scrutinise market moves, including recent yen declines," the draft said in its proposal on the relief package.

The proposal made no mention of the desired size of spending, but said the government should focus on crafting the package swiftly by tapping special reserves set aside for emergency spending under the current fiscal year's budget.

The LDP will look into measures beyond the relief package currently being crafted by the government as rising raw material costs could persist and weigh on the economy, the draft proposal said.

The party's executives are expected to present the proposal to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later on Thursday.

The LDP's proposal is likely to be incorporated into the government's relief package, which Kishida has pledged to put together by the end of April.