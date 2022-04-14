Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's ruling party urges jet fuel subsidies as part of government relief package
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's ruling party urges jet fuel subsidies as part of government relief package

Japan's ruling party urges jet fuel subsidies as part of government relief package

A service station attendant fills up a vehicle at a petrol station in Tokyo on Mar 7, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi)

14 Apr 2022 09:20AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 10:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will urge the government to top up aid to soften the blow from rising fuel costs, including by adding jet fuel to the target for subsidies, a draft proposal obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday (Apr 14).

The proposal also called for the launch of a fresh government discount campaign to promote tourism as vaccinations proceed and new COVID-19 infections subside, the draft showed.

"Developments regarding Ukraine are hard to predict and prices for various necessities are rising. We also need to scrutinise market moves, including recent yen declines," the draft said in its proposal on the relief package.

The proposal made no mention of the desired size of spending, but said the government should focus on crafting the package swiftly by tapping special reserves set aside for emergency spending under the current fiscal year's budget.

The LDP will look into measures beyond the relief package currently being crafted by the government as rising raw material costs could persist and weigh on the economy, the draft proposal said.

The party's executives are expected to present the proposal to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later on Thursday.

The LDP's proposal is likely to be incorporated into the government's relief package, which Kishida has pledged to put together by the end of April.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us