Japan's SBI cancels CEO news conference due to 'emergency'
Japan's SBI cancels CEO news conference due to 'emergency'

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of the Shinsei Bank at its branch in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato

14 Dec 2021 09:34AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 09:30AM)
TOKYO : Japan's SBI Holdings Inc said it will reschedule a news conference by President and Chief Executive Officer Yoshitaka Kitao planned for Tuesday due to an "emergency".

It did not elaborate on the nature of the emergency.

The online brokerage completed a tender offer last week for Shinsei Bank Ltd, raising its stake in the mid-sized lender to 47.77per cent from about 20per cent.

Its unsolicited bid first met opposition from Shinsei management, who said the offer could hurt the interests of minority shareholders.

But the bank last month cancelled plans for a poison pill defence as it did not have the support of state-owned Deposit Insurance Corp of Japan, which holds over 20per cent of Shinsei.

Kitao, 70, has said he wants to revive Japan's struggling regional banking sector and create a major banking group. In response to Shinsei's defensive stance, he said the bank's management lacked a clear vision or philosophy.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

