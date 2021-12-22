Japan's SBI CEO says worth pursuing option to take Shinsei Bank private

TOKYO :The chief executive of Japanese financial services firm SBI Holdings Inc, owner of a nearly 48per cent stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd, said on Wednesday it's worth pursuing the option of taking the lender private to return more than US$3 billion in public funds it received two decades ago.

SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao made the comment at a news conference after SBI completed a tender offer for Shinsei Bank, raising its holding in the mid-sized lender to 47.77per cent from about 20per cent.

"We've just started exploring the possibility (of taking Shinsei private)," Kitao said. "We plan to discuss this matter with the Financial Services Agency (regulator)."

Shinsei Bank, with a market capitalisation of close to 500 billion yen, still owes the government the 350 billion yen (US$3.09 billion) in public money it received during a banking crisis two decades ago.

As a result, the government still owns about 20per cent of Shinsei. In order for it to recoup the full amount lent by selling shares on the market, Shinsei stock would need to go up to around 7,500 yen. Shinsei shares jumped over 7per cent to 1,929 yen early on Wednesday.

(US$1 = 114.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)