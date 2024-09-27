Logo
Business

Japan's SBI dissolves chip joint venture with Taiwan's Powerchip
27 Sep 2024 05:25PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2024 06:16PM)
TOKYO :Japan's SBI Holdings said on Friday it has decided to dissolve a joint venture with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

The companies had been seeking government subsidies for a planned foundry in Miyagi prefecture in northern Japan.

SBI said it received notice from Powerchip it would be difficult for them to handle chip manufacturing in Japan and made the decision to dissolve the joint venture.

The financial firm said it will consider partnering on chip-related business with other companies in Miyagi.

Source: Reuters

