TOKYO :Japan's SBI Holdings Inc said on Friday it would take SBI Shinsei Bank private by launching a 154.2 billion yen ($1.14 billion) tender offer, at 2,800 yen per share.

Shares in SBI Shinsei Bank touched an intraday high in late trade after the Nikkei business daily reported the deal, rising nearly 4 per cent before the Tokyo bourse suspended trade.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)