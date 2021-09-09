Logo
Japan's SBI Holdings to unveil tender offer for Shinsei Bank -Yomiuri
09 Sep 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 03:10PM)
TOKYO : Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc is likely to announce an offer to buy Shinsei Bank Ltd as early as Thursday, in what could be an unsolicited bid for the lender, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

SBI, which already owned 16.49per cent of Shinsei as of the end of March, plans to increase its stake significantly to take effective control of the bank, Yomiuri said.

SBI took a stake in Shinsei after private equity investor JC Flowers & Co sold down its stake in Shinsei in 2019.

JC Flowers, together with buyout fund Ripplewood, bought Shinsei's predecessor bank after it went bankrupt in Japan's banking crisis in the late 1990s.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

