Japan's SBI rejects new bid conditions sought by Shinsei Bank

TOKYO : SBI Holdings Inc on Thursday rejected new conditions requested for its bid to buy Shinsei Bank Ltd, including a demand that it pays more than the US$1.1 billion in its existing offer and that it remove a share purchase limit.

SBI, which released a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, wants to buy up to 48per cent of Shinsei at 2,000 yen a share.

Shinsei Chief Executive Hideyuki Kudo said the board of directors was recommending shareholders refrain from taking part in the tender offer bid (TOB) made by SBI.

