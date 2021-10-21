Logo
Japan's SBI rejects new bid conditions sought by Shinsei Bank
FILE PHOTO: The Shinsei Bank logo is pictured at the lobby of the bank in Tokyo October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

21 Oct 2021 06:49PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 06:52PM)
TOKYO : SBI Holdings Inc on Thursday rejected new conditions requested for its bid to buy Shinsei Bank Ltd, including a demand that it pays more than the US$1.1 billion in its existing offer and that it remove a share purchase limit.

SBI, which released a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, wants to buy up to 48per cent of Shinsei at 2,000 yen a share.

Shinsei Chief Executive Hideyuki Kudo said the board of directors was recommending shareholders refrain from taking part in the tender offer bid (TOB) made by SBI.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

