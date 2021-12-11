Japan's SBI says it owns 47.77per cent of Shinsei Bank after tender offer

SBI Holdings said on Saturday it has completed a tender offer for Shinsei Bank, raising its stake in the midsize Japanese lender to 47.77per cent from about 20per cent previously as part of a US$1 billion deal.

The online financial group plans to take a majority stake in Shinsei eventually, aiming to create a major banking group. It would need to obtain a bank holding-company license from the government to own more than 50per cent of Shinsei.

SBI, which has said it can overhaul the lender, has promised to make every effort to repay the 350 billion yen (US$3.1 billion) in public money Shinsei received during a banking crisis two decades ago.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by William Mallard)