Japan's SEC probes SMFG unit for employees' potential market manipulation -Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign board of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) outside its branch in Tokyo, Japan, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

02 Nov 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 03:25PM)
TOKYO : Japan's securities watchdog has launched an investigation into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's brokerage unit over employees' potential involvement in fraudulent stock transactions, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission held its investigation at the Tokyo head office of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Nikkei said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

SMBC Nikko had no immediate comment on the report.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

