Japan's SEC probes SMFG unit for employees' potential market manipulation -Nikkei

TOKYO : Japan's securities watchdog has launched an investigation into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's brokerage unit over employees' potential involvement in fraudulent stock transactions, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission held its investigation at the Tokyo head office of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Nikkei said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

SMBC Nikko had no immediate comment on the report.

