Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's service sector activity grows for first time during pandemic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's service sector activity grows for first time during pandemic

Japan's service sector activity grows for first time during pandemic

FILE PHOTO: People walk at a crossing in Shibuya shopping area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

04 Nov 2021 08:44AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 08:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's services sector activity grew for the first time in 21 months in October as consumer sentiment picked up after the coronavirus pandemic subsided, giving a broad-based boost to demand.

The government in September ended state of emergency curbs imposed to contain the health crisis, as new cases and deaths came down rapidly that month and the burden on the medical system eased.

"Japanese service sector firms reported that activity returned to expansion territory for the first time in nearly two years," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, whichcompiled the survey.

"Firms continued to build capacity in anticipation of a gradual recovery in demand, despite the rate of job creation easing to a three-month low."

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.7 from the previous month's 47.8, matching a flash reading.

That meant services sector activity stayed above the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the first time since January 2020, before the economy went through its deep COVID-19 slump.

The 20 months of decline was the longest such streak since a 27-month run through March 2010, during the global financial crisis.

Some economists hope a stronger recovery in service sector sentiment will offset a slowdown in output and exports, which are being hit by a persistent global chip and parts supply shortage.

The PMI survey showed the services sector saw the biggest jump in input prices since November 2019, while new and outstanding business remained in contraction despite the expansion in overall business activity.

The composite PMI, which is calculated using both manufacturing and services, expanded for the first time in six months, rising to 50.7 from September's final of 47.9.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us