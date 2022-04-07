Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Seven & i to reshape board as part of focus on global expansion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Seven & i to reshape board as part of focus on global expansion

Japan's Seven & i to reshape board as part of focus on global expansion

FILE PHOTO: People are seen at Seven & i Holdings Co's Seven Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

07 Apr 2022 02:25PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 03:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co said on Thursday it would revamp its board of directors as it seeks to accelerate overseas growth.

The operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores has been under pressure from activist fund ValueAct Capital to make structural reforms and sell off assets.

The company said in a statement it would name two female and three non-Japanese nominees to the new roles of independent outside directors, making external members the majority in its board composition.

The revamp is intended to add diversity and bring in new skills as the company pursues growth outside Japan, it said.

Seven & i said it would continue reforms of its business portfolio, and that it had hired a financial adviser to conduct a strategic review of its Sogo & Seibu department store unit.

ValueAct, which holds a 4.4per cent stake, had urged the company to sell off Sogo & Seibu, saying in February that Seven & i could more than double its share price by focusing on its convenience stores.

Seven & i made the announcement along with full-year financial results. Operating profit rose 5.8per cent to 388 billion yen ($3.14 billion) in the year through February, it said in a separate statement.

($1 = 123.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us