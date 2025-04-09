Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Seven & i says Q4 profit fell 15%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan's Seven & i says Q4 profit fell 15%

Japan's Seven & i says Q4 profit fell 15%

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Seven & i Holdings Co. is pictured at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

09 Apr 2025 02:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Seven & i Holdings said on Wednesday fourth-quarter profit fell 15 per cent, a result that is likely to hamper its ability to fend off a takeover attempt by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

The operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores booked operating profit of 105.6 billion yen ($726.4 million) for the December-February period.

That compared with the 94.45 billion yen average of eight analyst estimates compiled by LSEG and 124.23 billion yen earned in the same period a year prior.

($1 = 145.3800 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement