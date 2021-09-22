Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Shinsei files to issue new shares in battle with SBI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Shinsei files to issue new shares in battle with SBI

22 Sep 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 03:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Shinsei Bank on Wednesday said it filed to issue new shares to thwart an unsolicited bid from shareholder SBI Holdings, a move that paves the way to it launching a 'poison-pill' defence.

The move was widely expected after Shinsei's board this month opted to use a poison pill by issuing warrants to existing shareholders that would dilute SBI's stake.

SBI,which owns Japan's largest online brokerage, operates an online bank and has stakes in regional banks, has said it planned to lift its stake in Shinsei to as much as 48per cent from 20per cent.

(Reporting by David Dolan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us