Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Shinsei to set path in three years to repay US$3 billion public funds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Shinsei to set path in three years to repay US$3 billion public funds

Japan's Shinsei to set path in three years to repay US$3 billion public funds

A woman walks past a logo of the Shinsei Bank at its branch in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Jun 23, 2010. (File photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)

30 Mar 2022 05:04PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 05:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's Shinsei Bank will in three years have a plan in place to repay US$3 billion in public funds as it taps synergies with its new parent to enhance its capital base, its new chief executive said.

The midsize lender, controlled by online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings, still owes the government ¥350 billion (US$2.9 billion) in public money its predecessor bank received decades ago.

"Our biggest mission is to boost profits and expand capital to prepare for repayment," CEO Katsuya Kawashima, a former SBI executive, told Reuters in an interview.

Potential revenue drivers include structured finance, Kawashima said, an area of Shinsei's strength that SBI hopes to leverage for its partnerships with regional banks in a push to become Japan's fourth-largest banking group.

SBI has also been exploring the possibility of taking Shinsei private to repay the amount.

"It's difficult right now to narrow down which options would be best," Kawashima said, adding that the bank will need to prioritise its growth strategy.

As a result of the public money owed, the government still owns about 20 per cent of Shinsei.

For the government to recoup the full amount lent by selling shares on the market, Shinsei stock would need to go up to ¥7,450, from around ¥2,300 yen now. Shares of the firm have long underperformed over years of low interest rates in Japan.

SBI took effective control of Shinsei in December through a US$1 billion tender offer that raised its stake in the bank to 48 per cent from about 20 per cent.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

bank

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us