Japan's SMFG eyes $1.1 billion investment in India's Yes Bank, Bloomberg News reports
A private security guard stands outside a branch of Yes Bank in New Delhi, India, August 30, 2024. REUTERS/Ainnie Arif/File Photo

15 Jul 2025 04:21PM
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is mulling a $1.1 billion investment in India's Yes Bank, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters
