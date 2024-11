TOKYO: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, raised its annual net profit forecast on Thursday to a record 1.16 trillion yen ($7.44 billion) after a 27 per cent jump in second-quarter profit helped in part by higher interest rates.

SMFG said group net profit came to 354 billion yen ($2.27 billion) in July-September, compared with 278 billion yen in the same quarter a year earlier.

It raised its full year guidance from 1.06 trillion yen.