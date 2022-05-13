Japan's SMFG posts 3.7% increase in Q4 net profit

TOKYO : Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 3.7 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

SMFG posted a profit of 81.8 billion yen ($635 million) for the three months through March, up from 78.9 billion a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's filing.

The banking group expects 730 billion yen in net income for the current business year, compared to 735.04 billion yen forecast by 13 analysts on average.

($1 = 128.7700 yen)