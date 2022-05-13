Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's SMFG posts 3.7% increase in Q4 net profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's SMFG posts 3.7% increase in Q4 net profit

Japan's SMFG posts 3.7% increase in Q4 net profit

FILE PHOTO: Workers clean windows next to a signboard of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's SMBC Friend Securities in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

13 May 2022 04:17PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 04:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 3.7 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

SMFG posted a profit of 81.8 billion yen ($635 million) for the three months through March, up from 78.9 billion a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's filing.

The banking group expects 730 billion yen in net income for the current business year, compared to 735.04 billion yen forecast by 13 analysts on average.

($1 = 128.7700 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us