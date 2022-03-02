Logo
Japan's SODECO checking into Exxon's plans on Sakhalin-1 project -spokesperson
02 Mar 2022 10:03AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 10:03AM)
TOKYO : Japan's Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development (SODECO), which owns a 30per cent stake in the Sakhalin-1 project, is trying to confirm details of Exxon Mobil's announcement to start a process to discontinue operations, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

State-backed oil producer Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex), which owns 15.285per cent in SODECO, is also checking details of the Exxon's announcement and will talk to its partners to decide the future plan, a Japex spokesperson said.

Exxon Mobil will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields at Sakhalin-1, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

