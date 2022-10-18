Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's SoftBank agrees to sell stake in THG
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's SoftBank agrees to sell stake in THG

Japan's SoftBank agrees to sell stake in THG

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

18 Oct 2022 01:23AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 02:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

THG said on Monday (Oct 17) a trading arm of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to sell its holding in the British e-commerce group to THG Chief Executive Matthew Moulding and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

SB Northstar, the fourth largest shareholder in THG, will sell its 80.6 million shares, which represent about 6.4 per cent of the British company's capital.

THG and SoftBank had agreed to terminate their collaboration in July due to challenging global market conditions.

Moulding's purchase will take his direct and indirect holding in THG to 320.9 million shares, about 25 per cent of the group's capital.

Shares of London-listed THG were up 12.9 per cent at 45.8 pence at market close.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.