Japan's SoftBank Corp posts 2.1% increase in Q1 profit
Business

Japan's SoftBank Corp posts 2.1% increase in Q1 profit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 02:29PM
TOKYO : Japan's SoftBank Corp, the domestic telecoms arm of SoftBank Group, posted a 2.1 per cent increase in first quarter operating profit on Friday.

Operating profit was 246.3 billion yen ($1.73 billion) in the April to June period, marginally higher than the 241.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank maintained its annual profit forecast of 780 billion yen in the year through March 2024, compared to an 838.8 billion yen average estimate from 18 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

($1 = 142.3900 yen)

Source: Reuters

