Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Sojitz, Eneos launch large-scale solar power plant in Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Sojitz, Eneos launch large-scale solar power plant in Australia

Japan's Sojitz, Eneos launch large-scale solar power plant in Australia

The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo

02 Oct 2023 04:02PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese trading house Sojitz and the country's top refiner, Eneos, have launched a large-scale solar power plant in Queensland, Australia, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Japanese companies are investing in renewable energy projects worldwide to diversify their portfolios to meet "net zero" targets and bring overseas experience back home to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Construction of the 204-megawatt-capacity Edenvale Solar Park began in June 2021 and the plant was launched on Sept. 28, the companies said, without disclosing any financial details.

Sojitz and Eneos each hold a 50 per cent stake in the joint venture that runs the plant, which is the largest solar power plant in Australia run by Japanese investors, according to the companies.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.