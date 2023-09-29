Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Sony says Zee merger to be delayed by a few months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Sony says Zee merger to be delayed by a few months

Japan's Sony says Zee merger to be delayed by a few months

Zee Entertainment and SONY logos are displayed in this illustration taken, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

29 Sep 2023 03:03PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 04:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Japan's Sony Group Corp said on Friday a merger of its Indian unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which had an initial deadline of September, would take a few more months to complete.

"Based on the current state of preparation, we expect completion within the next few months," Sony said in a statement, without elaborating further.

Sony and Zee did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The merger to create a $10 billion media and entertainment powerhouse, which was announced in 2021, won a key approval in August. It was delayed due to issues including a legal battle with lenders over loan defaults by a Zee group entity.

The combination also ran into problems after the Securities and Exchange Board of India banned Zee's CEO, Punit Goenka, who had been lined up to run the merged entity, from the boardrooms of listed companies for a year.

Earlier this month, Zee was served with a fresh setback after lender Axis Finance approached an appellate tribunal to challenge the approval the merger received in August.

Zee shares, which have lost about a quarter of their value since the merger was announced in 2021, were up 2.7 per cent on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.