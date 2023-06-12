Logo
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Business

Japan's space agency to invest in space development companies - Nikkei
12 Jun 2023 06:18PM
TOKYO : Japan's space agency JAXA will invest in private companies for space development, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, without mentioning specific sums or companies.

Source: Reuters

