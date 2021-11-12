Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's stimulus package to include aid to firms hit by rising oil cost: Draft
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's stimulus package to include aid to firms hit by rising oil cost: Draft

Japan's stimulus package to include aid to firms hit by rising oil cost: Draft

FILE PHOTO: A Japan yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

12 Nov 2021 12:54PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 01:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's economic stimulus package will include steps to cushion the blow to firms from rising crude oil prices, a draft plan of the government's package obtained by Reuters showed on Friday (Nov 12).

The package will also include steps to ramp up domestic production of semiconductors as well as a 10 trillion yen (US$87.53 billion) fund aimed at giving universities more resources to boost science and technological research, the draft showed.

The draft does not include the total size of spending, which will likely be finalised through negotiations with ruling party lawmakers next week.

The government is scheduled to finalise the package on Nov 19.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us