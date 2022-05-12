Logo
Japan's Subaru eyes first domestic electric vehicle factory -Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Subaru Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

12 May 2022 11:31AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 12:18PM)
TOKYO :Subaru Corp aims to build an electric vehicle (EV) factory in Japan, the first such plan for an automaker to do so domestically, and targets operations to start in the late 2020s, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

It added that Subaru also expects to invest more than 100 billion yen ($771 million) to boost EV production capabilities, including those at other factories.

In 2020, Subaru set a target for EV and hybrids to make up more than 40 per cent of all global sales by 2030.

In November, the company unveiled the Solterra, its first all-electric vehicle, developed jointly with its biggest shareholder, Toyota Motor Corp.

($1=129.7500 yen)

Source: Reuters

