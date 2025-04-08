Japan's Suntory, Asahi postpone bond issuance totalling $400 million on market disruption

TOKYO : Japanese brewers Asahi and Suntory have decided to put off plans to issue yen-denominated bonds, the companies said, in the wake of global market volatility induced by U.S. tariff announcements.

Japan's largest beer maker, Asahi, was due to issue 50 billion yen ($340 million) this month but postponed the issuance due to market turmoil, a company spokesperson said.

Suntory postponed the issuance of 10 billion yen in subordinated bonds whose pricing was planned for this week, a spokesperson said.

($1 = 147.4200 yen)