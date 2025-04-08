Logo
Business

Japan's Suntory, Asahi postpone bond issuance totalling $400 million on market disruption
The logo of the Asahi Breweries is seen at the Asahi Ibaraki Brewery in Moriya, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Suntory is seen at the Suntory Musashino Brewery in Tokyo, Japan September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/FIle Photo
08 Apr 2025 02:29PM
TOKYO : Japanese brewers Asahi and Suntory have decided to put off plans to issue yen-denominated bonds, the companies said, in the wake of global market volatility induced by U.S. tariff announcements.

Japan's largest beer maker, Asahi, was due to issue 50 billion yen ($340 million) this month but postponed the issuance due to market turmoil, a company spokesperson said.

Suntory postponed the issuance of 10 billion yen in subordinated bonds whose pricing was planned for this week, a spokesperson said.

($1 = 147.4200 yen)

Source: Reuters
