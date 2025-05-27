Japan's super-long bond yields plunge on issuance cut speculation

TOKYO :Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell sharply on Tuesday after Reuters reported the country's finance ministry might issue fewer of these bonds.

The 30-year JGB yield fell sharply following the report, dropping 18.5 basis points (bps) to 2.85 per cent. It traded as high as 2.955 per cent earlier in the session. The 20-year JGB yield fell 16.5 bps to 2.34 per cent, after trading as high as 2.44 per cent, while the 40-year yield sank 24 bps to 3.295 per cent, after touching a session high of 3.435 per cent. The 30-, 20- and 40-year yields had all fallen by smaller margins earlier in the session on expectations that the government would step in to curb a sell-off in super-long bonds. The yields extended their declines after Reuters reported that Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) will consider tweaking the composition of its bond programme for this fiscal year, which could involve trimming the issuance of super-long bonds. Last week, yields surged to record levels as a weak auction of the 20-year paper coincided with concerns about political jockeying over a government stimulus program and the likelihood that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would curb its purchases. "The yields on bonds with super-long maturities extended declines (after the Reuters report), but those on shorter-dated bonds rose on concerns that the MOF may increase the sale of those bonds," said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities. The 10-year JGB yield was off just 4 bps to 1.465 per cent. The two-year JGB yield was last up 1 bp to 0.73 per cent.