Japan's super-long bond yields soar to records as market frets about demand

TOKYO :The longest-dated Japanese government bond yields soared to all-time highs on Tuesday, as investors' worries about demand for the debts flared following a poor auction of 20-year securities.

Super-long JGB yields have been rising for weeks against a backdrop of elevated U.S. Treasury yields and worries about fiscal stimulus ahead of a crucial upper house election slated for July, in a headache for the Bank of Japan that may soon be compelled to act.

The central bank has steadily been reducing support for the market by paring its monthly bond purchases, unwinding decades of aggressive monetary stimulus.

Several parties have been calling for consumption tax cuts, which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has so far resisted.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

On Monday, he told parliament that Japan's fiscal situation was worse than Greece's at the height of the European debt crisis, according to local media reports.

The lack of buyers at the Ministry of Finance's sale of 20-year JGBs provided a catalyst for a rush to the exits on Tuesday.

"Investors' demand for duration is structurally slowing down," JPMorgan analysts said in a research note.

"While price formation without intervention from the MoF and the BOJ is ideal, some form of action is needed to stop the collapse of super-long JGBs at present, or there could be further super-long bond shocks triggered by downgrades or additional fiscal measures."

The 20-year JGB yield rose as much as 15 basis points (bps) to 2.555 per cent, the highest since October 2000, after the finance ministry announced the auction results in the early Tokyo afternoon.

The 30-year JGB yield soared 17 bps to a record high of 3.14 per cent, while the 40-year yield surged 15 bps to 3.6 per cent, also an all-time high.

The 10-year JGB yield climbed as much as 4.5 bps to 1.525 per cent, its highest level since March 28.

Mizuho strategist Shoki Omori called the auction results "lacklustre", "highlighting persistent supply-demand softness in the super-long sector and fuelling concerns over who, if anyone, will step in to buy."

Brokers and investors "appear reluctant to hold inventory, raising the likelihood of a sell-off spiral that extends beyond the 20-year tenor into both the 10-year and 30-year markets," Omori said.

The five-year yield rose 2 bps to 1.015 per cent, a level last seen on April 2, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The two-year JGB yield touched 0.73 per cent, the highest since April 3.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell as much as 0.47 yen to 138.78 yen, the lowest since April 2. Bond yields move inversely to prices.