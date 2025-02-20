Japan's Suzuki aims to boost sales by a third by 2030, invest heavily in India

TOKYO :Japanese small car maker Suzuki Motor said it will target 4.2 million vehicles in global sales in five years' time - an increase of nearly a third - with most of its expansion concentrated in its main market of India.

It expects 60 per cent of those sales to be in India, adding that the world's most populous nation would also receive 60 per cent of the 2 trillion yen ($13 billion) it plans to invest by the 2030 financial year.

The company aims to boost manufacturing capacity there to meet expected local demand while expanding India's role as an exports hub to markets in Africa and the Middle East.

"India is Suzuki's most important market where we are putting the most effort," President Toshihiro Suzuki said at a strategy briefing in Tokyo.

The automaker has invested heavily in India since the early 1980s and Maruti Suzuki, majority-held by the Japanese automaker, commands roughly 40 per cent of the country's car market.

It said, however, that it now expects to launch four battery electric vehicles in India by fiscal 2030, scaling back a previous goal of rolling out six.

Suzuki also said it will target an operating profit margin of at least 10 per cent by 2030, up from 9.2 per cent in the past financial year. It is aiming for return on equity of 15 per cent or more, up from 12.6 per cent.

The automaker is also targeting revenue of 8 trillion yen by the 2030 financial year, a jump of 49 per cent.

($1 = 150.6600 yen)