TOKYO : Suzuki Motor will target an operating profit margin of at least 10 per cent and a return on equity of 15 per cent or more for the first half of the next decade, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.

The company will target sales revenue of 8 trillion yen ($53.10 billion) and an operating profit of 800 billion yen for the 2030 fiscal year, it said in presentation materials.

($1 = 150.6600 yen)