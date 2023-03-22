Logo
Japan's Suzuki: Credit concerns are spreading at 'fast pace'
Japan's Suzuki: Credit concerns are spreading at 'fast pace'

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attends a news conference after a meeting of G7 leaders on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers' summit on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

22 Mar 2023 08:18AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 10:40AM)
TOKYO :Japan's banking sector is sound but authorities must be vigilant to the fact credit concerns have spread globally at a very fast pace, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday.

"We're not complacent and closely watching the impact of various risks, working closely with the Bank of Japan and counterparts of other countries," Suzuki, who is also the minister in charge of banking regulation, told parliament.

Suzuki declined to comment on whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ) should maintain ultra-low interest rates under incoming new Governor Kazuo Ueda, saying that the central bank had jurisdiction on specific monetary policy decisions.

"We hope the BOJ conducts appropriate monetary policy with an eye on economic, price and financial developments while working closely with the government," Suzuki told parliament, when asked by a lawmaker on future BOJ policy.

Source: Reuters

