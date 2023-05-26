Logo
Japan's Suzuki says FX rates should be set by markets
Japan's Suzuki says FX rates should be set by markets

FILE PHOTO: Coins and banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

26 May 2023 08:51AM (Updated: 26 May 2023 09:00AM)
TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday currency rates should be set by markets based on economic fundamentals, in the wake of the yen's renewed declines against the dollar.

"We will continue to watch market moves closely," Suzuki told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

The remarks are softer than the verbal warnings Japanese authorities typically issue when they see yen moves as excessive, suggesting that Tokyo is taking the latest slide in the currency in its stride, at least for now.

While a weak yen gives Japan's exporters a boost, it hurts households and retailers by pushing up the cost of already high raw material imports.

Source: Reuters

