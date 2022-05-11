Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Takeda forecasts rebound despite full-year profit drop
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Takeda forecasts rebound despite full-year profit drop

Japan's Takeda forecasts rebound despite full-year profit drop

A Takeda logo is seen in its research hub in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Julie Steenhuysen/Files

11 May 2022 02:32PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 02:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday its 12-month operating profit slid 9.5 per cent, although the country's largest drugmaker forecast a rebound for the current year.

Operating profit for the year that ended on March 31 came in at 461 billion yen ($3.54 billion), compared with 509.27 billion yen in the year-ago period, reflecting the absence of one-time gains seen in fiscal 2021, the company said.

That compares with the drugmaker's earlier estimate of 515 billion yen and a consensus forecast of 509 billion yen from a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.

The company, meanwhile, estimated the current fiscal year's operating profit to touch 520 billion yen.

Takeda is domestically producing the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Novavax Inc, which was approved by Japanese regulators last month.

Japan has agreed to purchase 150 million doses, but prospects for the recombinant protein-type shot remains uncertain as the majority of its population has been already fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Novavax said it had shipped less than a fourth of the total COVID vaccine deliveries slated for 2022 and expected shipments to key markets and sales to increase in the current quarter.

Since its 2019 takeover of Shire Plc for $59 billion, Takeda has been under pressure to reduce debt and build out its drug pipeline to make up for the loss of patent protection of franchise drugs such as Vyvanse and Entyvio in the coming years.

($1 = 130.3700 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us