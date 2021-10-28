Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback

Japan's Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback

FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

28 Oct 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 02:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Thursday that its half-year profit rose 61per cent as the drugmaker tries to wring synergies out of its acquisition of Shire Plc. Operating profit was 346 billion yen (US$3.05 billion) in the six months through Sept. 30, the drugmaker said, compared with 215.6 billion yen a year earlier. Takeda reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast at 488 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast of 509.2 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.

The company also said it would buy back up to 2.23per cent of shares worth 100 billion yen.

(US$1 = 113.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us