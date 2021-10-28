Japan's Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback

TOKYO : Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Thursday that its half-year profit rose 61per cent as the drugmaker tries to wring synergies out of its acquisition of Shire Plc. Operating profit was 346 billion yen (US$3.05 billion) in the six months through Sept. 30, the drugmaker said, compared with 215.6 billion yen a year earlier. Takeda reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast at 488 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast of 509.2 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.

The company also said it would buy back up to 2.23per cent of shares worth 100 billion yen.

(US$1 = 113.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Himani Sarkar)