Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Takeda Pharma raises annual profit forecast on weak yen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Takeda Pharma raises annual profit forecast on weak yen

27 Oct 2022 02:12PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 02:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO -Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, as the plunging value of the yen currency boosted the value of its overseas revenue.

The drugmaker, which makes more than 80 per cent of its sales outside Japan, said it expected operating profit to reach 530 billion yen ($3.65 billion) in the year through March 2023, versus earlier guidance of 520 billion yen and 461 billion earned the previous year.

That is still lower than the consensus forecast of 597 billion yen in a Refinitiv survey of 16 analysts.

Takeda is reaping benefits from the $59-billion purchase of Shire Plc in 2019 that expanded its footprint in North America, but was criticised as too costly by some analysts and shareholders.

Almost half the drugmaker's sales come from North America now, growing in value when repatriated, as the yen has depreciated by 22 per cent this year against the dollar.

This month, European regulators gave Takeda a positive opinion on its dengue fever vaccine, paving the way for approvals in numerous countries where the disease is endemic.

Indonesia became the first country to approve the vaccine in August.

It was a sorely-needed win after some failures in Takeda's drug pipeline, which will be key for growth after franchise products such as Vyvanse and Entyvio lose patent protection.

For the six months through Sept. 30, operating profit slid 26 per cent to 255 billion yen, reflecting the absence of a one-time gain, the company said.

Takeda netted 131.4 billion yen last year from the sale of its diabetes assets to refocus on core businesses after the Shire purchase.

Takeda's shares have gained 21 per cent in 2022, versus a drop of 4.7 per cent in the benchmark Nikkei average.

($1=145.2900 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.