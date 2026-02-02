Japan's top business lobby invites activist fund Elliott for governance talks

(Removes extra character in headline, no changes to text)

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO, Feb 2 : Japan's biggest business lobby, Keidanren, has invited activist investor Elliott Investment Management to a private meeting on March 5 to discuss issues of corporate governance, it told member firms in a notice seen by Reuters.

Elliott's recent activity in Japan has seen it take stakes in several large companies such as Toyota Industries, Tokyo Gas, Kansai Electric Power, Sumitomo Realty & Development, all members of the lobby group.

The rare meeting underscores the growing influence of shareholder activism in Japan, as Keidanren, a pillar of the corporate establishment, seeks direct dialogue with one of the world's most powerful hedge funds.

An Elliott portfolio manager overseeing Japanese equity investments is expected to outline the fund's investment strategy and approach to engagement with companies, followed by "a frank exchange of views," it added.

"We believe it is important to deepen our understanding of activists' investment policies and areas of focus, while also seeking to foster their understanding of how Japanese companies approach corporate governance," Keidanren said in its notice.

Keidanren confirmed the planned meeting in response to Reuters' request for comment, but declined to give details. Elliott could not be reached immediately for comment.

Activist investors' interest in Japan has grown as recent governance reforms, regulatory pressure for better capital efficiency and stock market undervaluation have boosted its appeal.

There were 75 activist firms operating in Japan in 2025, a figure that has climbed steadily from 10 in 2015, says IR Japan.

Activist firms' investment in Japanese equities has surged to 13 trillion yen ($84 billion) by 2025, as they increasingly target large, blue-chip firms, many among Keidanren's roughly 1,600 members, to go beyond small or mid-size companies.

At the same time, concern is growing within Keidanren that some shareholders' emphasis on short-term profits could discourage longer-term growth investment and prompt uniform demands that do not fully reflect specific company's conditions.

In policy proposals to the government in December, Keidanren said companies should ensure appropriate value distribution to a broad range of stakeholders, including employees, business partners and local communities, rather than just shareholders.

The government is planning to revise the corporate governance code this year.

($1=154.7600 yen)