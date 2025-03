TOKYO : Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, on Monday called for caution over how foreign exchange can negatively affect the country's goal of achieving real wage growth.

Citing the government's estimate that a 10 per cent depreciation of the yen can push up the inflation rate by 0.3 per cent, Mimura said foreign exchange "can have a decisive effect" on real wages when wage increases hover around zero percent.