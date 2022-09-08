Japan's top FX diplomat warns of action to stem 'speculative' yen moves

TOKYO :Japan is ready to take action in the currency market and will not rule out any options to address "clearly excessive volatility" seen in recent yen moves, the country's top currency diplomat said on Thursday, issuing the strongest warning to date on the currency's plunge to 24-year lows.

"Volatility is recently heightening in the currency market. Especially in the past few days, we've seen one-sided, rapid yen declines driven by speculative moves. It's clearly a move that can be described as excess volatility," vice finance minister for international affairs Masato Kanda told reporters.

"The yen's recent rapid moves cannot be justified by fundamentals," he said, adding that the government and the Bank of Japan were "extremely worried" about the currency's slide.

"If such moves continue, the government is ready to take action in the currency market and won't rule out any measures," he said.

When asked whether yen-buying intervention is a possibility, Kanda said: "As I said, we won't rule out any options."

Kanda made the remarks after attending a meeting of officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) on Thursday to discuss global financial markets.

The meeting is held on an ad hoc basis, usually to signal to markets the government's concern over rapid exchange rate moves. No written statement was issued after the meeting.

"We'll look at market moves on a daily basis and if we think something is not right, we'll take appropriate action," Kanda said, when asked how long volatility needed to continue for Tokyo to consider acting.

The dollar dipped as low as 143.43 yen after Kanda's remarks before bouncing back to around 144 yen. It last traded around 144.02 yen, off Wednesday's 24-year high of 144.99 yen.

Authorities have turned up their rhetoric over the yen's slide, but have failed to slow its decline as investors continued to focus on the policy divergence between the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes and the BOJ's resolve to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy.

"Kanda's language didn't sound as if Tokyo is ready to intervene immediately, which is why the dollar moved back above 144 yen," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Once a welcome boost for exporters, the yen's weakness is becoming a headache for Japanese policymakers, because it drives up the cost of already expensive fuel and raw materials imports.