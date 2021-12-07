Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's top FX official: Digital cross-border payment may make it hard to prevent financial crisis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's top FX official: Digital cross-border payment may make it hard to prevent financial crisis

07 Dec 2021 08:14PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 08:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's top currency official Masato Kanda said on Tuesday digital cross-border payment technology would boost regional growth, but regulations and preventing financial crisis may become difficult.

Speaking at an event hosted by ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, said that with digitalization of payments, regulations on capital movement and currency exchange may become difficult.

"Financial crisis in one country may spread faster with wider collateral effects on other countries in the region," he said.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us