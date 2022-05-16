Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's top lender MUFG expects 12% drop in annual profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's top lender MUFG expects 12% drop in annual profit

Japan's top lender MUFG expects 12% drop in annual profit

People queue inside a branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFJ) Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo, Japan, in this February 1, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

16 May 2022 03:47PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 04:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's largest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Monday it expects a 12 per cent drop in net profit for the current financial year due to market volatility and an uncertain economic outlook, after scoring a record annual profit for the previous year.

MUFG joins Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's No. 2 and No. 3 lenders respectively, in offering cautious outlooks.

MUFG, which owns about 20 per cent of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley, said it expects one trillion yen ($7.73 billion) in net income for the current business year. That is below analysts' forecasts of 1.06 trillion yen, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

For the previous year that ended in March 2022, MUFG posted a record annual of profit of 1.13 trillion yen ($8.73 billion) thanks to the release of cash from provisions that had been set aside to deal with a potential flood of pandemic-related bad loans.

However, the final quarter saw a 64.4 per cent plunge in profit as MUFG set aside 140 billion yen to cover potential losses from its exposure to Russia.

That brought total Russian provisions by Japan's top three banking groups to 312 billion yen.

($1 = 129.3800 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us