Japan's Trial Holdings to buy supermarket chain Seiyu from KKR for $2.55 billion

TOKYO : Japan's Trial Holdings said on Wednesday it would spend 382.6 billion yen ($2.55 billion) to acquire the Seiyu supermarket chain controlled by U.S. private equity fund KKR.

Trial said in a release it would use existing cash and newly arranged bank borrowings to purchase Seiyu and make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

KKR bought a 65 per cent stake in Seiyu from Walmart in 2021, before acquiring an additional 20 per cent stake from Rakuten in 2023, the fund said in a separate release. Walmart will also sell its 15 per cent stake to Trial, KKR said.

Major retailers including Aeon and Don Quijote-owner Pan Pacific International Holdings were other bidders for Seiyu, the Nikkei newspaper reported last month.

($1 = 149.8100 yen)