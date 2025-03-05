Logo
Japan's Trial Holdings to buy supermarket chain Seiyu from KKR for $2.55 billion
Japan's Trial Holdings to buy supermarket chain Seiyu from KKR for $2.55 billion

FILE PHOTO: Pre-made food is being sold at a Seiyu store in Tokyo, Japan February 11, 2020. Picture taken February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ando Ritsuko/File Photo

05 Mar 2025 01:43PM
TOKYO : Japan's Trial Holdings said on Wednesday it would spend 382.6 billion yen ($2.55 billion) to acquire the Seiyu supermarket chain controlled by U.S. private equity fund KKR.

Trial said in a release it would use existing cash and newly arranged bank borrowings to purchase Seiyu and make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

KKR bought a 65 per cent stake in Seiyu from Walmart in 2021, before acquiring an additional 20 per cent stake from Rakuten in 2023, the fund said in a separate release. Walmart will also sell its 15 per cent stake to Trial, KKR said.

Major retailers including Aeon and Don Quijote-owner Pan Pacific International Holdings were other bidders for Seiyu, the Nikkei newspaper reported last month.

($1 = 149.8100 yen)

Source: Reuters
