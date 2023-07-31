Logo
Business

Japan's W-Scope signs 5-yr supply deal with Samsung SDI, shares surge
31 Jul 2023 02:22PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2023 02:24PM)
TOKYO : Japan's W-Scope said on Monday it had signed a five-year deal with battery maker Samsung SDI to supply separators used in lithium-ion batteries, mainly to power electric vehicles (EVs).

The company's shares ended up 8.8 per cent in Tokyo.

Subsidiary W-Scope Chungju Plant will supply about 4 billion square metres of separators to Samsung SDI in South Korea, the United States, and other areas, the company said in a statement.

The deal, which runs from 2023 to 2027, has already been factored into the company's earnings for this year, W-Scope added.

Source: Reuters

