Japan's wholesale inflation eases for 5th straight month in May

TOKYO : Japanese wholesale prices rose 5.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, slowing for the fifth straight month due to sliding fuel and raw material costs, central bank data showed on Monday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, was slower than a median market forecast for a 5.5 per cent gain and followed a revised 5.9 per cent increase in April.

The slowdown in wholesale price growth heightens the chance Japan's consumer inflation will moderate towards the central bank's 2 per cent target.