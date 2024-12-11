Logo
Japan's wholesale inflation rises in November
FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at items at a shop in Tokyo, Japan, March 24, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

11 Dec 2024 08:07AM
TOKYO : Japan's wholesale prices increased 3.7 per cent in November from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, accelerating slightly from the previous month in a sign companies continued to face pressure from rising raw material costs.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, was faster than a median market forecast for a 3.4 per cent increase and followed a 3.6 per cent gain in October.

The yen-based import price index fell 1.2 per cent in November from a year earlier after a 2.2 per cent drop in October, the data showed.

Source: Reuters

