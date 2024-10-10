Japan's wholesale inflation rises in September

TOKYO : Japan's wholesale prices rose 2.8 per cent in September from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, accelerating from the previous month in a sign of lingering inflationary pressure from raw material imports.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent increase and followed a 2.6 per cent gain in August.

The yen-based import price index fell 2.6 per cent in September from a year earlier, after a 2.5 per cent gain in August, the data showed.