Japan's wholesale inflation rises in September
Japan's wholesale inflation rises in September

A passerby walks past a retail shop displaying 'SALE' banners in Tokyo, Japan February 15, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/ File Photo

10 Oct 2024 08:07AM
TOKYO : Japan's wholesale prices rose 2.8 per cent in September from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, accelerating from the previous month in a sign of lingering inflationary pressure from raw material imports.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent increase and followed a 2.6 per cent gain in August.

The yen-based import price index fell 2.6 per cent in September from a year earlier, after a 2.5 per cent gain in August, the data showed.

Source: Reuters

